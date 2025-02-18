Police inspector standing trial in Pooley’s murder case granted bail

The Sunyani District Court ‘B’ on Monday granted GH¢300,000 bail with two sureties to Agyemang Duah Owusu, a 42-year-old police inspector, who is currently standing trial for murder, reports myjoyonline.com.

Owusu, along with other suspects, was arrested in connection with the murder of Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley, a staunch supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club.

Nana Pooley was fatally stabbed on February 2, 2025, during the matchweek 19 Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre.

According to the report, the court ordered Owusu to report to the police and submit his passport to the court registry within three days.

In addition, the court reviewed the bail conditions for the other suspects in the case: Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Joseph Kyeremeh, Elizabeth Akosua Ntiwaa, and Yaa Asantewaa.

They were allowed to travel or leave Sunyani without any judicial restrictions. These suspects have been charged with "abetment to commit a crime, to wit murder" under Sections 20 (1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29).

Bail conditions, one suspect on the run

They are required to report to the police every week and are scheduled to reappear before the court on March 10, 2025, per myjoyonline.com.

Meanwhile, the court denied bail to three other suspects: Isaac Fosu, Augustine Yeboah, and Yaw Koshy, and ordered them to remain in police custody. These suspects have also been charged with murder and are set to reappear in court on March 3, 2025.

The court was also informed that another suspect, Brimah, who has been charged with murder, is still at large.