Samuel Sarfo Duku, the Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, has disclosed that the police have identified an individual named Brimah as the perpetrator responsible for the tragic stabbing and death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, a devoted fan of the club.

The incident occurred on February 2, 2025, following a Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koronamansah Park.

Speaking to the media after attending court proceedings on Monday, February 17, 2025, Duku revealed that Brimah, who remains at large, is the prime suspect in the case.

According to police documents, which Duku cited, all the accused individuals currently in custody have admitted that Brimah was the one who fatally stabbed Pooley.

Now it means that one person is still at large; he’s called Brimah. The police, per their facts, said that he actually stabbed the deceased person to death.

He further emphasised that all arrested persons testified to that fact.

In fact, according to the police, and I’m referring to their facts, which are now a public document, all the accused persons have admitted that it was that guy called Brimah, who is now at large, that stabbed Pooley to death.

The shocking incident has sent ripples through the Ghanaian football community, raising concerns about fan safety and the need for stricter security measures at match venues.

Pooley’s untimely death has also sparked calls for justice, with many urging the police to intensify efforts to apprehend Brimah and bring him to face the law.