Papa Kwesi Nduom slams Ghana Police over arrest of Elmina Sharks’ GM

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the financier of Elmina Sharks Football Club, has strongly condemned the Ghana Police Service for the arrest of the club’s General Manager, Kelvin Aboagye, describing the action as "shameful" and unjustified.

Nduom insists that Aboagye is not a suspect in the alleged attack on a referee during a Division One football match on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina.

The incident occurred during a match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks, when referee Eso Doh Morrison awarded a controversial penalty to Swedru All Blacks.

The decision sparked outrage among Elmina Sharks players, officials, and fans, leading to chaos at the end of the game.

According to a police statement, Aboagye, along with others, was arrested for allegedly attacking the referee and other supporters. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved.

Papa Kwesi's response

However, Dr. Nduom has vehemently disputed the police’s actions, taking to social media to express his frustration.

In a strongly worded post, he criticised the handling of the situation by both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the police, calling for the release of innocent individuals.

What a SHAME! This is ridiculous. Kelvin Aboagye is nobody’s suspect. If this is how the GFA and the police want to handle this matter, we can play the game also.

He revealed that he was present at the stadium and personally intervened to maintain order after the controversial penalty decision.

He also claimed to have video evidence of the incident, which he believes exonerates Aboagye and implicates three individuals who wore fake Elmina Sharks jerseys to incite violence.

Dr. Nduom further questioned the police’s handling of the situation, asking why the District Police Commander, who was present at the stadium, did not take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the referees and control the crowd.

He emphasised that the Nduom Sports Stadium is designed to separate supporters from the field of play, suggesting that the police could have managed the situation more effectively.

If it is me they want, I am available. As for the GFA, they shouldn’t try at all. Waiting for them. FIFA money administrators. Is this how we bring back the love for football? Clueless!