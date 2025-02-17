Elmina Referee Attack: Police arrest Elmina Sharks GM, hunt for more suspects

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with an attack on a referee during a Division One football match on Sunday, 16th February 2025, at Elmina.

This follows an initial investigation into the incident, which occurred during a match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

A brief statement from the Police revealed that the suspect, Kelvin Aboagye, who is the General Manager of Elmina Sharks, along with others, attacked the referee and other supporters at the end of the game.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to apprehend the other culprits and bring them to justice.

The chaos erupted after referee Eso Doh Morrison awarded a penalty to Swedru All Blacks, a decision that provoked immediate outrage among Elmina Sharks players, officials, and fans.

The drama began when two players collided in the penalty box. Although Morrison initially did not blow his whistle for a penalty, he later pointed to the spot after medics attended to the players.

This penalty call sparked intense protests, but despite the backlash, the decision stood, and the penalty was converted. However, as the match ended and Morrison made his way toward the dressing room tunnel, a group of aggressive Sharks fans confronted him.

In shocking footage that quickly spread online, Elmina Sharks player Jay Asamoah Kola was seen picking up a stone and attempting to strike Morrison. A swift intervention by an unidentified individual and a police officer prevented the attack, with the stone narrowly missing the referee’s head.