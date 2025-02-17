Paa Kwesi Nduom Blasts GFA: Take responsibility for hooliganism in Ghana football

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, the financier of Elmina Sharks, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take responsibility for the recent incidents of hooliganism plaguing the country’s football landscape.

His remarks follow the chaotic scenes that marred Elmina Sharks’ Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

The match, however, was overshadowed by the disgraceful behaviour of Elmina Sharks players and officials, who attacked referee Eso Doh Morrison and other match officials after the final whistle.

The incident was sparked by a controversial penalty decision that led to Swedru All Blacks securing the win.

Speaking on GTV Sports+, Dr. Nduom refrained from accepting responsibility for the actions of his team’s members. Instead, he criticised the GFA for failing to ensure the safety and integrity of the game.

Some people take certain portions of a video and say the fans in Elmina are hooligans when they don’t understand what happened. Don’t take a clip and say, ‘Shouldn’t someone take responsibility?

He further emphasised that the GFA must step up to its responsibilities, ensuring the safety of all stakeholders and improving the overall quality of the game.

It is the GFA. They take responsibility. They must make everybody safe. They must make the games entertaining; they must pay the referees appropriately and pay everybody well, not just take FIFA money and go and rest somewhere.

GFA charges Elmina Sharks player

Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah has been formally charged with violating Section 13(1)(k) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Code following an altercation during Sunday’s Division One League match against Swedru All Blacks.

Asamoah stands accused of assaulting referee Eso Doh Morrison in an incident that has drawn significant attention.