Kwesi Nduom lambasts GFA for alleged misuse of FIFA funds at the expense of clubs, players

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, a prominent businessman and owner of Elmina Sharks Football Club, has launched a scathing critique of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), accusing its leadership of misusing FIFA funds while failing to address the needs of clubs, players, and referees.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Dr. Nduom called for a comprehensive overhaul of the GFA, alleging that its leaders prioritise personal gain over the development of Ghanaian football.

Dr. Nduom expressed deep frustration with the current state of football in Ghana, questioning why the nation continues to tolerate systemic failures that have led to tragedies, financial instability, and poor performances by the national team, the Black Stars.

The GFA needs a serious overhaul. A few people at the top feed on FIFA money and leave the clubs, referees, and players hungry. What are we waiting for? More deaths, bankruptcies, and Black Stars losses?

He further challenged Ghanaians to acknowledge the declining state of the country’s football leagues, which he argued no longer serve as credible platforms for entertainment or national pride.

When will Ghanaians recognise that our football leagues don’t qualify as entertainment platforms?

Dr. Nduom’s comments come in the wake of the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, a devoted supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who was fatally stabbed during a Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Nana Koromansah II Stadium, sparking widespread outrage and calls for improved security at football venues.

GFA and police take action

In response to the tragedy, the GFA and the Ghana Police Service have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding Frimpong’s death.