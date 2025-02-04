Asante Kotoko calls on Hearts of Oak to support fight against hooliganism in GPL

Asante Kotoko has urged its arch rivals, Hearts of Oak, to join forces in combating hooliganism in Ghanaian football following a tragic incident during their Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman at Nsoatre on Sunday.

The unfortunate event occurred during the matchday 19 fixture, when a confrontation between players escalated into a violent brawl just seven minutes into the second half.

In the aftermath, a well-known Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was fatally stabbed.

In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a ban on Nsoatreman FC from using their home ground, the Nana Koromansah II Park, for league matches.

Three individuals have since been arrested in connection with the incident, including former Member of Parliament and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, along with Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph. They are expected to be arraigned before court on Tuesday.

Asante Kotoko's plea to Hearts of Oak

In the wake of the violence, Asante Kotoko has suspended its participation in league matches until justice is served and has called on Hearts of Oak and other clubs to unite in addressing hooliganism in football.

It is time to end the cycle of violence, hooliganism, and lawlessness that threatens the integrity of our game. We call on all clubs to support this cause, especially our greatest rivals on the pitch, Hearts of Oak, because this is bigger than competition

What is next

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has assured Asante Kotoko in a meeting that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Additionally, a high-level discussion between the Ghana Police Service and the GFA is scheduled for Wednesday to further address the issue.