Going for a beach party? Here's exactly what to wear

There’s something magical about a beach party in Ghana. Maybe it’s the rhythm of Afrobeats floating on the breeze, the golden sand under your feet, or the vibrant laughter of people who came to have a good time. Whether you're headed to Labadi, Kokrobite, Busua, or a swanky beach club in Accra, one thing’s for sure — you need the right outfit.

Not just anything will do. You want to feel confident, comfortable, and stylish without sweating through your clothes or looking overdressed. Ghana’s beach scene is as fashionable as it is fun, and people love to show off a bit of personality in what they wear.

Here’s how to dress the part.

Know the Vibe Before You Dress

Not all beach parties are created equal. Some are laid-back and casual — think spontaneous hangouts, grilled khebabs, chilled beers, and music from someone's Bluetooth speaker. Others are more curated: invite-only events at luxury beach houses, brand-sponsored sunset parties, or mini-festivals with DJs and a dress code.

Understanding the kind of event you’re attending will help you decide how far to take your outfit. But across the board, the golden rule is this: dress for the heat and the culture.

For Women: Cool, Confident & Effortlessly Stylish

When it comes to women’s outfits, comfort and bold style go hand in hand. A flowy dress made from lightweight fabric is a perfect starting point — not only does it keep you cool, but it moves beautifully in the ocean breeze. If you’re going to be near the water, a stylish swimsuit underneath is a smart choice.

You can layer it with a sheer cover-up, kimono, or ankara wrap skirt, which adds a uniquely Ghanaian touch.

If you're not into dresses, co-ord sets or loose tops paired with high-waisted shorts work well. This gives you freedom to dance, sit, or stroll along the shore without worrying about your outfit shifting.

Ghanaian beach fashion embraces colour and expression, so don’t shy away from bold patterns, vibrant prints, or even metallic accents for evening parties. Finish the look with a pair of flat sandals or espadrilles, some playful jewellery, and a sun hat to protect your glow.

For Men: Relaxed, Sharp, and Heat-Ready

Guys, this is your time to ditch the heavy jeans and fitted polos. Instead, go for breathable fabrics like linen or cotton, especially if the party starts during the day. A short-sleeve button-down — maybe in a floral, tie-dye, or locally inspired print — works brilliantly. Pair it with chino shorts or lightweight trousers, depending on how dressy the event is.

Footwear should be simple and practical. Leather sandals, sliders, or casual loafers are ideal. And don’t forget the accessories: a straw hat or cap, some good sunglasses, and maybe a simple bead bracelet to give your look an effortless finish.

The trick is to look like you didn’t try too hard, even if you did.

The Local Touch: Make it Ghanaian

One of the best ways to stand out at a beach party in Ghana is to embrace the culture in your style. Ankara fabrics — bright, expressive, and deeply rooted in Ghanaian identity — can be worked into almost any outfit. A wrap skirt, headscarf, or printed shirt adds personality without being over the top.

Beads, kente accessories, or locally made tote bags also bring a unique flavour that shows you understand the setting — or at least that you’re willing to celebrate it.

Style vs. Practicality: Strike a Balance

As much as you want to look great, don’t forget the basics. The sun can be intense, and parties often stretch well into the evening. So come prepared. Sunscreen is a must, especially on your face and shoulders. Carry a small bag with essentials like wipes, lip balm, and a bit of cash for snacks or drinks. And if you plan on staying after sunset, a light shawl or overshirt will help keep the evening chill at bay.

Avoid anything too delicate — sand, salt, and sweat don’t play well with silk or suede. And definitely leave the high heels or bulky trainers at home.

Let Your Style Breathe

Ghanaian beach parties are more than just fun; they’re a chance to express who you are, connect with good people, and enjoy the beauty of the coast. So your outfit should reflect that energy. Be bold, be comfortable, and most of all, be ready to have a good time.