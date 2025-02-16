[Video] Pooley's wife and children breakdown in tears at his one-week observation

The family of Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Pooley, a devoted supporter of Asante Kotoko, was overcome with emotion during a one-week memorial service held in his honour.

Pooley tragically lost his life two weeks ago after being fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League matchday 19 clash between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman in Nsoatre.

The sombre event, held in Kumasi, saw an outpouring of grief from his wife, children, and mother, who were visibly distraught and unable to hold back their tears as they mourned the loss of their beloved family member.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from Asante Kotoko, including the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, and Technical Director, Kwasi Appiah, alongside members of the backroom staff and players.

Representatives from other Ghana Premier League clubs, such as Bechem United and Hearts of Oak, as well as notable personalities within Ghanaian football, also joined to pay their respects.

Supporters from Asanteman and various walks of life gathered to honour Pooley, whose passion for the beautiful game and unwavering support for the Porcupine Warriors ultimately cost him his life.

The atmosphere was deeply emotional, with the grieving family’s sorrow resonating throughout the gathering.

Pooley’s untimely death has left a profound void, not only for his family but also for the broader football community, as they came together to mourn a life lost too soon.

