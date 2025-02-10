Video: 'No justice, no league' - Hearts and Kotoko fans chant at Pooley's vigil night

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last night in a powerful display of solidarity to hold a vigil in honour of Yaw Francis Frimpong, affectionately known as Pooley.

The tragic death of the devoted Asante Kotoko fan has sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting calls for justice and accountability.

Pooley, a die-hard supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, was known for his unwavering loyalty to the team, standing by them through thick and thin.

His life was tragically cut short during a violent incident outside the Nana Koromana Park in Nsoatre. The fatal stabbing occurred on Sunday afternoon following a heated match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko in match week 19 of the Ghana Premier League.

During the one-week vigil at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, fans of both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak came together to march and chant in unison, demanding justice for their fallen brother.

Their rallying cry, "No Justice, No League," underscores the growing frustration and concern over the handling of football-related violence and safety in the country.

Since Pooley's untimely death, there has been a widespread outcry for justice, with many insisting that the league should not resume until those responsible are held accountable.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the state of football governance and safety measures in Ghana.

The autopsy report reveals shocking details

In a recent update, Alexander Manu, the Ashanti Regional Kotoko Circles Chairman, shared harrowing details from the autopsy report on Kessben FM.

According to Manu, the object used in the attack pierced Pooley's heart, causing severe and irreversible damage.

The autopsy report has been released, and what I’ve learnt is truly disturbing

Medical experts confirmed that even if a hospital had been present at the stadium, the outcome would have been the same. The object penetrated 1.6 cm deep into his heart, resulting in catastrophic damage and a massive blood clot of 1.5 litres.

While the police have taken swift action to arrest a few individuals in connection with the incident, supporters are demanding a thorough investigation to identify and prosecute the real perpetrator.