Akwatia MP’s last interview before untimely death surfaces online (video)

A video has surfaced believed to be the final interview of the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, prior to his untimely passing.

The lawmaker tragically passed away on Monday, 7 July 2025, after a brief illness. The exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed by medical authorities or family members, but his sudden demise has deeply shocked both colleagues and constituents.

According to footage aired by Adom TV, the late Mr Kumi made his last public appearance on the station’s morning show Badwam on Friday, 4 July. In the video, the seemingly energetic MP is seen passionately debating issues related to Parliament and governance, prompting even greater public curiosity about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Brief Profile

Born on Wednesday, 5 December 1984, Ernest Yaw Kumi hailed from Akim Wenchi in the Eastern Region.

He held an MSc in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (2022), an MBA in Corporate Governance from the University of Professional Studies (2014), an LLB from Mountcrest University College (2019), and a BSc in Ports and Shipping Administration from the Regional Maritime University (2009).

Mr Kumi entered Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) following a highly competitive 2024 general election. He secured 19,269 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Henry Yiadom Boakye, who polled 17,206 votes. His victory, however, was contested and became the subject of a prolonged legal battle.

On 18 February, the Koforidua High Court issued a warrant for his arrest for contempt of court, following his defiance of an interim injunction that barred him from being sworn in as MP for the Akwatia Constituency. The injunction was filed by his opponent, challenging the credibility of the election outcome.

However, the Supreme Court later overturned the High Court’s decision in a 4–1 majority ruling, citing judicial bias in the original judgement. This cleared the way for Mr Kumi to be officially sworn into Parliament.