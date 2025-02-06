GPL: Asante Kotoko, Hearts call on GFA for increased security in joint statement

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are set to present a joint position paper to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), calling for the implementation of strengthened security measures across the Ghana Premier League.

This collaborative initiative by the two clubs comes in response to the recent outbreak of hooliganism at the Nana Koromansah II Stadium in Nsoatre during last weekend’s Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

The violent incidents that marred the match tragically resulted in the death of Francis Frimpong, a passionate Asante Kotoko supporter widely known as Nana Pooley.

The Ghana Police Service has since taken charge of the matter, with at least five individuals arrested in connection with the incident.

In a joint statement released by the two clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko outlined their commitment to addressing the critical issue of security at match venues. The statement read:

The two esteemed clubs have reaffirmed their shared commitment to addressing the urgent need for improved security measures across league match venues. This announcement precedes their scheduled engagement with the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, 6th February 2025.

The clubs emphasised that the tragic loss of Nana Pooley serves as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of ensuring the safety and security of all football fans.

Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC are resolute in their belief that such incidents must be prevented in the future. The Hearts Board extends its deepest condolences to Asante Kotoko and assures them of their unwavering support in ensuring that Nana Pooley’s death will not be in vain.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are advocating for the adoption of enhanced security protocols and other preventive measures.

They have expressed their readiness to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders, including the government, the GFA, law enforcement agencies, and dedicated supporters, to achieve their shared goal of making football a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

The clubs concluded their statement with an earnest appeal to the Ghana Football Association:

We urge the GFA to take prompt and decisive action on the recommendations outlined in our joint position paper. It is imperative that we work together to safeguard the integrity of the game and protect the lives of those who cherish it.