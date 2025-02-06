Football fraternity must strictly view Pooley's stabbing as a crime - IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has called on the football fraternity to treat the fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, as a criminal matter.

This appeal follows the tragic incident that occurred during violent clashes between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko supporters after their Matchday 19 encounter in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon in Nsoatre.

Pooley, a devoted supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, lost his life in the aftermath of the match, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

In response, the Ghana Police Service acted swiftly, arresting five individuals, including Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the owner of Nsoatreman FC, in connection with the incident.

During a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, the IGP emphasised the need for the football community to support the ongoing investigation and to view the incident strictly as a criminal case.

We urge the football fraternity to support us [Ghana Police] in this endeavour to bring the culprits to justice. The football family must see this as a crime being investigated, and nothing else.

He further called on the GFA to use the tragic incident as a learning opportunity and to implement measures to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the beautiful game.

This will help all those involved to find closure. We must use this tragic event to learn the relevant lessons and come out with a blueprint to ensure football continues to be a game people enjoy, and not one where people lose their lives.

The death of Pooley has sparked significant concern about the state of Ghanaian football, with many calling for immediate reforms.

The GFA has been urged to either develop a comprehensive plan to address such incidents or suspend the league temporarily to allow for necessary restructuring.

GFA to meet supporters' leadership

The GFA is set to hold an extensive meeting with the leadership of supporters’ groups from all clubs across the country.