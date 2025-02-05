Shutdown the GFA - Countryman Songo tells Mahama after tragic stabbing of Pooley

Ace sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has called on President John Mahama to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley.

The incident occurred during Kotoko’s Matchweek 19 Ghana Premier League fixture against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koromansah II Stadium in Nsoatre.

Chaos erupted at the venue, leading to the fatal stabbing of Pooley, a passionate and dedicated supporter who had stood by the Porcupine Warriors through thick and thin.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Songo expressed his frustration with the GFA’s failure to ensure adequate security measures at match venues.

He accused the association of neglecting its responsibility to protect fans and promote the league, ultimately leading to the avoidable tragedy.

Shutdown GFA, Mr. President

His call reflects the growing anger among football fans and stakeholders who believe the GFA has consistently failed to address systemic issues plaguing Ghanaian football.

Many have criticised the GFA for its inability to create a safe and enjoyable environment for fans, as well as its failure to elevate the standard of the league.

The tragic death of Pooley has reignited calls for accountability and reform within the association.

Actions taken so far

In response to the incident, the GFA has banned Nsoatreman FC from using the Nana Koromansah II Stadium as a match venue. The association has also launched an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pooley’s death.

Additionally, the Ghana Premier League has been temporarily suspended, with Asante Kotoko withdrawing from all football activities until justice is served.