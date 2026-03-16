FIFA fines Nigeria and DR Congo after World Cup play-off misconduct

FIFA has imposed disciplinary sanctions on the Nigeria Football Federation and the DR Congo Football Federation following incidents involving supporters during the controversial 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off final.

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In its latest disciplinary report, FIFA stated that both national associations violated provisions of its disciplinary code due to fan misconduct during the match, which DR Congo ultimately won via a penalty shootout.

According to the decision, Nigerian supporters were found to have thrown objects onto the pitch during the game.

FIFA ruled that the act breached Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of its disciplinary regulations. As a result, the Nigeria Football Federation was fined 1,000 Swiss francs.

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The DR Congo Football Federation received a more severe penalty after FIFA determined that its supporters used laser pointers during the match. The action was deemed a violation of Article 17.2.d of the disciplinary code, leading to a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs.

FIFA emphasised that the sanctions were issued based on the individual circumstances of each case and noted that both decisions remain open to appeal.

However, the governing body’s disciplinary summary did not address Nigeria’s protest concerning the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the play-off.

The Nigerian federation reportedly submitted a petition to FIFA accusing the Congolese FA of improperly clearing certain players whose citizenship status had been questioned.

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The complaint further alleged that some of the players believed to have been fraudulently registered participated in the match. FIFA has not yet issued a ruling on the matter.

Meanwhile, the DR Congo national football team has already named its squad for the upcoming intercontinental play-offs scheduled for later this month.