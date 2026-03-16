Ghana to receive new presidential aircraft in November – Callistus Mahama

Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, John Dramani Mahama, has announced that Ghana is expected to acquire additional aircraft for the presidential fleet by November as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s state aviation capacity.

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The development comes amid public discussions over recent travel arrangements involving Pres. John Mahama, who has reportedly used a private jet belonging to his brother for some official trips.

Speaking on the matter on Sunday, 15 March, Dr. Callistus Mahama indicated that plans are already underway to expand the presidential air transport capability as part of the broader retooling of the Ghana Armed Forces. The move is expected to restore the country’s ability to rely fully on its own aircraft for presidential travel.

According to him, the new additions to the fleet will include an aircraft dedicated specifically to transporting the President. Once delivered, the arrangement will eliminate the need for temporary alternatives that have recently attracted public scrutiny.

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The conversation around presidential travel intensified after reports that President Mahama had used a jet owned by his brother for official engagements. The situation sparked debate among sections of the public and political observers about the optics and cost implications of such arrangements.

However, Dr Callistus Mahama maintain that the current situation is transitional and linked to broader efforts to rebuild and modernise state aviation assets.

President Mahama, who previously served as President between 2012 and 2017, is said to be conscious of the economic pressures facing citizens and the importance of maintaining public trust in government decisions.

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Dr Callistus Mahama explined that the administration’s broader reform agenda, often referred to as the “Reset Agenda,” aims to strengthen state institutions and ensure more sustainable systems, including in areas such as presidential travel and security logistics.

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