Pooley stabbed at 'ghetto,' transported to Stadium—Journalist reveals

A journalist has disclosed startling revelations regarding the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as 'Nana Pooley.'

According to Enoch Kwesi Worlanyo Wallace of Asempa FM, Pooley was stabbed at a location described as a 'ghetto' outside the Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park in Nsoatre before being transported to the stadium, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wallace's account aligns with earlier statements by GFA Safety and Security Chairperson DCOP Lydia Donkor, who confirmed that the fan died outside the stadium.

Per my investigations, Pooley went to a popular hood, also known as a ghetto, for a casual conversation at Nsoatre. During the discussion, a dispute unrelated to football erupted. In the heat of the moment, tempers flared, and an individual named Brimah allegedly stabbed Pooley.

He further revealed that a tricycle owner, identified as Sunsum, transported Pooley to the stadium in a mini tricycle, commonly referred to as a 'pragia.'

Sunsum was taking him to the hospital. On their way, Pooley noticed an ambulance at the stadium and decided to stop to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, due to excessive bleeding, he shortly collapsed and died

He added that Sunsum has since made himself available to the police to assist with ongoing investigations.

Following the police arrest, Sunsum reported himself to the authorities to provide a detailed account of the incident. Both the police and some club officials are aware of these developments, which explains the recent silence on the case. This is also part of the reason Kotoko agreed to return to the Ghana Premier League.

Pooley to be laid to rest on March 7

In related news, Alex Manu, Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Circles, has confirmed that the late Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, will be laid to rest on March 7.

This announcement follows a one-week memorial observance held in his honour at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.