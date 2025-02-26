GFA confirms Ghana Premier League resumption on March 7—Full details

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the resumption of the Ghana Premier League (GPL). Matchday 23 will take place from Friday, March 7, to Monday, March 10, 2025.

The decision follows extensive consultations with stakeholders and is contingent upon the successful completion of safety and security inspections at all league venues.

These inspections are currently being conducted by the GFA in collaboration with the Ministry for Sports and Recreation.

The league was suspended following a tragic incident during Matchday 22, when Nana Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter, was fatally stabbed at Nana Koramansa Park during a match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

In response, the GFA has introduced the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, a comprehensive document developed in consultation with clubs and other key stakeholders.

Training sessions on these protocols are currently underway to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans.

In addition to the resumption of Matchday 23, the GFA has announced the schedules for outstanding fixtures from Matchdays 20, 21, and 22:

Matchday 20: Tuesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Matchday 21: Tuesday, April 1, to Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Matchday 22: Tuesday, April 15, to Thursday, April 17, 2025.

FA Cup outstanding match

Furthermore, an outstanding MTN FA Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Sekondi Eleven Wise has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The GFA has called for the full cooperation of all stakeholders, including the Ghana Police Service, to ensure the highest standards of safety and security at all match venues.