Mexican referee banned for 6 months after requesting Messi’s autograph

A Mexican referee has been suspended for six months after requesting an autograph from football superstar Lionel Messi following a match involving Inter Miami.

The incident occurred during Inter Miami’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City last week in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, a respected official in Mexico’s Liga MX, approached Messi after the final whistle.

According to reports, Ortiz Nava requested on behalf of a family member with special needs. However, his actions violated Concacaf’s strict code of conduct for match officials, leading to disciplinary action.

Concacaf, the governing body for football in North and Central America, confirmed the ban in a statement.

The organisation emphasised that while Ortiz Nava’s intentions may have been personal, his conduct was deemed unprofessional and inconsistent with the standards expected of referees.

The 36-year-old has accepted responsibility for his actions, apologised, and agreed to the imposed sanctions.

Initially, it was speculated that Ortiz Nava had asked for Messi’s match-worn shirt, but it was later clarified that the request was for an autograph.

Regardless, such interactions are prohibited under Concacaf regulations, which aim to maintain the integrity and impartiality of match officials.

Concacaf official statement

A Concacaf spokesperson told ESPN

Concacaf is aware of the interaction between referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava and player Lionel Messi immediately following the final whistle of the Concacaf Champions Cup match.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the referee’s conduct did not align with the Confederation’s Code of Conduct for match officials.

Ortiz Nava has acknowledged his mistake, apologised, and accepted the disciplinary action.

The six-month ban will prevent Ortiz Nava from officiating in any Concacaf competitions.