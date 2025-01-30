3 referees who shocked the world by pulling guns during football matches

Football, often hailed as "the beautiful game," has provided moments of exhilaration, heartbreak, and, unfortunately, violence. In regions where the sport is deeply revered, intense rivalries can sometimes escalate into dangerous confrontations, placing players, officials, and fans at risk.

The fatal incident in Kenton-on-Sea, South Africa (2004)

In one of the most shocking incidents in football history, a South African referee fatally shot a coach during a lower-league friendly match in Kenton-on-Sea in 2004.

According to reports by Adam Zmudzinski, the tragic event unfolded following a contentious yellow card and a disputed penalty decision.

The Marcelle team’s coach, angered by the referee’s ruling, stormed onto the pitch, igniting a heated confrontation.

In a dramatic and unforeseen escalation, the referee—who had reportedly carried a firearm for self-protection—drew his weapon and shot the coach in the chest, killing him instantly. The chaotic scene left two additional players injured.

Brazil 2015: Referee pulls a gun mid-match

A similarly disturbing incident occurred in 2015 when Brazilian referee Gabriel Murta made global headlines for pulling out a firearm during an amateur league match between Brumadinho and Amantes da Bola in the Minas Gerais region.

Murta, who was also a police officer, reacted aggressively after players began confronting him over a decision. As tensions escalated, he left the pitch and returned with a handgun, shocking players, officials, and spectators.

Though no shots were fired, the event raised serious concerns about security and referee conduct in football.

Honduras 2021: A referee defends himself with a firearm

In August 2021, yet another alarming incident occurred in Copan, Honduras, where a referee brandished a firearm to protect himself from an enraged crowd.

Fans and players, furious over his officiating decisions, stormed the field, forcing the official to draw his gun in self-defence. The match descended into chaos, further highlighting the dangers referees face in volatile environments.

While these incidents remain isolated, they serve as stark reminders of the risks referees encounter, particularly in grassroots and amateur leagues, where security measures are often inadequate.