Sarkodie, Amaarae, Fuse, and others make Billboard’s Top 50 Afrobeats songs of all time

Over the past decade, Afrobeats has evolved from a regional sound into a global cultural force. From commanding the world’s biggest stages to collaborations with international icons such as Beyoncé, Drake, and Ed Sheeran, the genre has steadily gained worldwide recognition.

Its rise has also been formally acknowledged by leading institutions. In 2020, the Official Charts Company in the UK launched the Official Afrobeats Chart, followed two years later by Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart, which ranks the top 50 Afrobeats songs each week. Major award bodies soon followed suit: the American Music Awards introduced a Favourite Afrobeats Artist category in 2022, the MTV Video Music Awards honoured Best Afrobeats Video in 2023, and in 2024, the Recording Academy launched the Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys.

Now, Ghana’s music industry has celebrated a milestone, as six of its leading stars – Sarkodie, Castro, Fuse ODG, Amaarae, and Moliy – have secured places on Billboard’s “50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time” list.

The list, compiled by Billboard editors and international contributors, highlights the most impactful and genre-defining Afrobeats tracks. Released in instalments throughout August, it features dominant Nigerian voices such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide, but Ghana’s entries have proven equally influential.

Ghana’s standout entries

1.Amaarae & Moliy – Sad Girlz Luv Money (No. 29)

No boundaries could stop these genre-blending Ghanaian artistes from making waves. On their sleek Afropop anthem for independent women, Amaarae’s siren-like vocals express ambition, while Moliy asserts herself with the fiery line, “Get the f—k out of my way.” The remix, featuring Colombian-American star Kali Uchis, propelled the track across cultures and languages, breaking into the Billboard Global 200 where it peaked at No. 26.

2.Sarkodie ft. Castro – Adonai (No. 19)

Produced by Killbeatz in 2014, Adonai has endured as one of Ghana’s greatest crossover hits. The track combines Sarkodie’s rapid-fire Twi rap with Castro’s rich, soulful delivery, creating a balance that resonated worldwide. Its inclusion is also a posthumous tribute to Castro, whose artistry continues to shape Ghana’s music culture.

3.Fuse ODG ft. Itz Tiffany – Azonto (No. 18)

Fuse ODG’s breakout hit, released in 2013, sits at No. 18. The song was central to the global spread of the Azonto dance phenomenon, introducing Ghana’s vibrant rhythms to international stages. With its infectious beats and playful pidgin lyrics, it set the template for future Afro-fusion anthems and bridged Ghanaian music with global pop culture.

4.R2Bees ft. Wande Coal – Kiss Your Hand (No. 13)

This 2009 collaboration between Ghanaian duo R2Bees and Nigerian star Wande Coal became one of the first major cross-border Afrobeats hits. Blending Ghanaian and Nigerian styles seamlessly, the song expanded R2Bees’ international profile while further cementing Wande Coal’s reputation after Bumper to Bumper. As critic W. Okon noted, “Kiss Your Hand has stood the test of time, guaranteed to inject energy into any room even today.”

With four iconic songs in the ranking, Ghana has reaffirmed its place in shaping Afrobeats into a global sound. From the lyrical dexterity of Sarkodie to Fuse ODG’s international appeal and Amaarae’s avant-garde artistry, the country’s influence extends far beyond its borders.