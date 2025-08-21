Eight arrested over violence in Ablekuma North rerun elections

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has revealed that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the assaults and acts of violence that marred the rerun of the Ablekuma North constituency elections.

During the rerun, which took place across 19 polling stations on 11 July 2025, three journalists and several political figures, including former Minister for Gender, Hawa Koomson, were assaulted.

Addressing a meeting in Accra on Wednesday, 20 August, between the leadership of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the IGP confirmed that the suspects had been apprehended by the Accra Regional Police Command and are currently being processed for prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Accra Regional Commander, as of yesterday, said he had eight suspects. Eight suspects have been arrested,” Dr Yohuno disclosed. “They are being processed, and from the advice I had from the Regional Commander, tomorrow or Friday, they will be put before the court.”

The rerun was widely condemned by the public, the media, and civil society organisations, after violent scenes emerged online showing alleged party agents attacking civilians and bystanders. Calls for accountability and justice have since intensified.

READ ALSO: Two women remanded for making abusive remarks against President Mahama

The IGP assured that the Police Service remains committed to ensuring justice and holding accountable anyone found culpable, including officers who may have failed to act professionally during the disturbances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are making progress and we will make sure that whatever happens, justice will be done to those who in one way or the other, did not do their work in a professional manner,” he stressed.