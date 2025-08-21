Two women remanded for making abusive remarks against President Mahama

Two individuals have been brought before the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly making offensive and abusive remarks against President John Dramani Mahama.

The accused, Priscilla Duah Birago, a 29-year-old National Service personnel, and Charity Dede Tetteh, a 29-year-old beautician, are said to have made the comments on 6 August 2025 during a live-streamed discussion on social media.

They allegedly stated: “We would have been happier if the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, was involved in the helicopter crash and dwarfs had eaten him up, and that a lot of people are dying under his tenure of office,” among other abusive words.

READ ALSO: Ways Clothes Trick You Into Loving or Hating Your Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding Judge Mrs Angela Attachie did not take their pleas and remanded both accused into police custody. They are scheduled to reappear before the court on 2 September 2025.

This followed an application by the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, requesting the remand of the accused to allow for further investigations. The court was informed that the complainant in the case is the Republic of Ghana.

According to the prosecution, the two accused persons hosted a live discussion on TikTok during which they made the remarks, conduct said to be capable of provoking a breach of the peace. It added that Birago disseminated the statements via her TikTok account under the name “Abena Birago”.

ADVERTISEMENT