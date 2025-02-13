Collina at 65: Witnessing football's dark and light - death and life in one stadium

From the intimidating chants of “Welcome to Hell” at Galatasaray’s old stadium to the deafening roar of Borussia Dortmund’s “Yellow Wall,” football is a sport that thrives on passion, drama, and raw emotion.

Fans wield flares, tifos, and red bombs to create an atmosphere that can inspire their teams and strike fear into opponents.

Yet, for all the joy it brings, the beautiful game has also seen its share of heartbreak.

Fans have celebrated unforgettable victories, while others have mourned devastating losses—some even paying the ultimate price.

Through it all, football remains a testament to the human spirit, where moments of triumph and despair unfold in the blink of an eye.

One man who has witnessed these extremes more than most is Pierluigi Collina, the legendary referee who turns 65 today.

Known for his piercing gaze and impeccable decision-making, Collina has been at the heart of some of football’s most dramatic moments.

The Miracle of Camp Nou: A Night of Lions and Silence

One such moment came on May 26, 1999, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, during the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Bayern took an early lead through Mario Basler’s goal and seemed destined to lift the trophy as the clock ticked into injury time.

But football, as Collina recalls, is a game of seconds. In a stunning twist, Manchester United scored twice in quick succession—first through Teddy Sheringham and then Ole Gunnar Solskjær—to snatch a 2-1 victory.

The roar of the United fans, Collina described, was like that of a “lion’s roar,” while the Bayern supporters fell into a stunned silence.

It was the last two minutes.

I saw the Bayern players on the bench preparing to celebrate, their fans already dreaming of the title. Then, in an instant, everything changed. Manchester United scored two goals, and the stadium erupted.

The English fans were roaring like lions, while the Bayern stands were as quiet as a funeral.

I approached him and saw the disappointment in his eyes. I didn’t know what to say except, ‘Get up and fight! You still have 20 seconds!

For Collina, that moment encapsulated the essence of football.

It was the true face of the game—life and death in one stadium. People are celebrating wildly, others crushed by despair. That’s football.

The legacy of the great whistler

Collina’s career was defined by his ability to control the game with authority and fairness. His sharp eyes and unwavering focus, which I call “the man with the satellite eyes,” and his presence on the pitch commanded respect from players and fans alike.

After retiring, Collina continued to shape the game as the head of referees for the Football Federation of Ukraine and played a key role in introducing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at the 2018 World Cup.

While his tenure in Ukraine faced criticism for his limited involvement and perceived tolerance of corruption, his contributions to the sport remain undeniable.