Man City vs Real Madrid: Bellingham snatches late winner for Champions League goat

Real Madrid once again demonstrated their pedigree in the UEFA Champions League, delivering a dramatic 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their knockout tie at the Etihad Stadium.

A last-gasp goal from Jude Bellingham sealed a memorable comeback for the Spanish giants, leaving the home crowd stunned.

The match began with Real Madrid asserting their authority early on. Kylian Mbappé and Ferland Mendy created promising chances, but Manchester City’s resolute defence and sharp goalkeeping kept the visitors at bay.

The first half saw a controversial moment when Real Madrid believed they had earned a penalty, only for the decision to be overturned after VAR ruled Vinícius Júnior offside in the buildup.

Against the run of play, Manchester City struck first. Jack Grealish delivered a pinpoint pass to Joško Gvardiol inside the box, and the Croatian defender expertly chested the ball into the path of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball into the corner to give Pep Guardiola’s side the lead heading into halftime.

The second half saw Real Madrid respond with renewed vigour. Rodrygo exploited space down the right flank, but his effort went wide.

However, Federico Valverde’s dangerous free kick caused chaos in the City defence, allowing Dani Ceballos to deliver a precise cross for Mbappé, who equalised with a clinical finish.

Haaland restored Manchester City’s lead with a well-taken penalty, completing his brace and putting the hosts back in control.

But Real Madrid refused to relent. Brahim Díaz showcased his class with a composed finish to level the score once again, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Just when it seemed the match would end in a draw, Jude Bellingham emerged as the hero for Real Madrid.

The English midfielder capitalised on a defensive lapse to score a dramatic late winner, sending the travelling fans into raptures and securing a crucial advantage for Los Blancos heading into the second leg.

