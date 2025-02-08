La Liga: Mbappe rescues Real Madrid in a fierce contest against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid staged a second-half comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with Kylian Mbappe’s crucial goal cancelling out Julián Álvarez’s first-half penalty in a thrilling Madrid derby.

The highly anticipated clash at the Santiago Bernabéu lived up to its billing, delivering intense drama and moments of brilliance from both sides.

The first half saw Atletico Madrid take the lead through Álvarez’s well-executed spot-kick, awarded after Aurélien Tchouaméni brought down Mario Hermoso in the box.

Diego Simeone’s side, typically disciplined and compact, ceded possession to Real Madrid but remained dangerous on the counter.

Despite dominating the ball, Carlo Ancelotti’s men struggled to break down Atletico’s resolute defense, with only a few long-range efforts failing to trouble Jan Oblak in goal.

The visitors, meanwhile, grew into the game as the half progressed, with Rodrigo De Paul and Álvarez combining effectively to create chances.

Atletico’s momentum was rewarded with the penalty, which Álvarez calmly converted to give his side a narrow lead heading into the break.

The second half, however, saw a rejuvenated Real Madrid side emerge with greater urgency and creativity. Just five minutes after the restart, Mbappe levelled the score with a clinical finish, capitalising on a well-worked team move.

The goal injected fresh energy into the hosts, who pushed for a winner with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham coming close—the latter rattling the crossbar with a powerful strike.

Despite their efforts, Real Madrid were unable to find a second goal, and the match ended in a hard-fought draw.

What’s next for both teams?

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, where they face Manchester City on Tuesday in what promises to be another high-stakes encounter.

Following that, they will resume La Liga action with a trip to Osasuna next weekend.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have a week to prepare for their next fixture, a La Liga clash against Celta Vigo.