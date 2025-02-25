Referee banned 6 months after asking Lionel Messi for special favour

Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava has been banned for six-month from officiating in Concacaf competitions after a surprising incident involving Lionel Messi.

Ortiz Nava approached Messi after Inter Miami CF's 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on February 19, asking for the superstar's autograph for a family member with special needs.

However, his action was deemed inappropriate and as a result has been sanctioned.

The 36-year-old referee acknowledged his mistake, apologized, and accepted the disciplinary action.

Despite this sanction, Ortiz Nava will continue to officiate in Mexico's Liga MX during his ban, he's been put on notice that a reoccurrence could attract more severe punishment, per reports by ESPN.

Meanwhile, Messi was back to his best and assisted both goals in Inter Miami's MLS season opener against New York City.

Chaotic scenes in another MLS match

An MLS clash ended in chaos as Messi's emotional outburst overshadowed Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night, as the World Cup winner saw red after a heated confrontation with the referee, followed by a tense exchange with an assistant coach.

The match saw Messi's trademark assist for a late equalizer, but after the final whistle, frustration took over.

Messi clashed with referee Rosendo Mendoza, angrily pointing his finger at the official, who responded by issuing a yellow card to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The confrontation didn't end there. As Messi exited the pitch, an exchange with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy sparked further tension. Messi, already fuming, responded by placing his hand on Ballouchy's neck, escalating the situation before walking off the field.

The fiery encounter continued as Inter Miami's Tomas Aviles had been sent off earlier in the match, adding to the drama.