Ronaldo finally admits Messi is better than him: GOAT debate over in this video?

The debate over who is the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) in football is unlikely to end any time soon.

For older generations, legends like Diego Maradona, Pele, and other football icons from their era often claim the top spot. But for Gen Z, who have witnessed nearly two decades of rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the debate takes a different turn.

Recently, a surprising revelation seemed to offer a resolution to this ongoing discussion.

In a recent interview, former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario (R9) was asked who he believes is the better player between himself and Lionel Messi. As part of a social media “this or that” game, Ronaldo was given a list of players, including his own name, and asked to choose if the other player was superior.

When asked, "Ronaldo or Cristiano?" R9 confidently picked himself, a decision that some fans disagreed with. However, things took an interesting turn when the question shifted to Messi versus Ronaldo. After a brief pause, Ronaldo answered, "Messi," acknowledging the Argentine’s superiority.

This moment was seen by Messi's supporters as an indirect endorsement from Ronaldo Nazario, marking a point in the ongoing G.O.A.T debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo Nazario's previous ratings

Ronaldo has frequently praised Messi as the best player of all time. In past interviews, when asked about his all-time dream team, he included Messi but left out Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a September 2024 interview with Goal, his list of top attackers featured himself, Messi, Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona, and Pele.