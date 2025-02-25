GFA boss Kurt Okraku sues Atta Poku for defamation, seeks Ghc 30 million in damages

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has initiated legal proceedings against journalist Collins Atta Poku and Teraone Media Limited, owners of Sompa TV/FM, for defamation.

The lawsuit, according to Ghanasoccernet, filed at the High Court, seeks GHC 30 million in damages for alleged defamatory and libellous statements made during sports programs aired on November 18 and November 28, 2024.

According to the statement of claim, the defendants are accused of publishing false and damaging allegations against Okraku, which have tarnished his reputation and brought him into public disrepute.

The claims include accusations of misappropriation of funds intended for Black Stars players, mistreatment of defender Daniel Amartey, and irregularities in the procurement of buses for Division One League clubs.

The lawsuit highlights a specific allegation made by Collins Atta Poku during a program on November 18, 2024, in which he claimed that Okraku had dishonestly deducted USD 200 from USD 3,000 allocated to each Black Stars player by former President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

The journalist further alleged that this deduction led to a confrontation between Okraku and Amartey, resulting in the latter's exclusion from the national team despite his availability.

Amartey has not featured for the Black Stars since the tournament, with his last appearance being in a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in 2024.

In another program aired on November 28, 2024, Atta Poku alleged that the GFA, through transport management company O.A. Travel and Tour, had acquired nine buses for Division One League clubs.

However, the journalist claimed that the brand-new 35-seater buses were replaced with second-hand models after clearing them at the port.

This claim has been vehemently denied by the GFA.

Additionally, the journalist alleged that another transport company, V.I.P Jeoun Transport Services, rejected a proposal to clear the buses for the GFA after failing to secure government involvement. The GFA has dismissed these allegations as baseless and fabricated.

In response, Okraku’s legal team has described the claims as malicious falsehoods designed to damage his reputation.

They argue that the statements portray the GFA president as corrupt, vindictive, and unfit for office, causing significant harm to his personal, professional, and business standing.

The lawsuit further asserts that the defamatory statements have been widely disseminated through digital platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, leading to international ridicule and irreparable damage to Okraku’s reputation.

The statement of claim emphasises that unless restrained, the defendants will continue to publish similar falsehoods.

As such, Okraku is seeking GHC 30 million in damages, a court order for the defendants to issue a public retraction and apology, and a perpetual injunction to prevent further publication of defamatory materials.