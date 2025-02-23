Don't fight the GFA - Laryea Kingston warns Sports Minister Kofi Adams, here's why

Former Ghana U-17 coach, Laryea Kingston, has advised the newly appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, to take a diplomatic approach in dealing with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) instead of adopting a confrontational stance.

Amid growing calls for the minister to address the challenges facing Ghanaian football, Kingston emphasised the importance of collaboration over conflict.

In an interview with Joy Sports, he urged the government to strategically ensure proper governance within the GFA, stressing the need for diplomacy.

Laryea cautioned:

I urge the government to stand firm but not engage in a battle with the FA. FIFA does not allow government interference, but they can use diplomatic efforts to ensure the FA operates efficiently.

Kingston, who resigned from his position as Black Starlets coach following alleged interference from the GFA, is now coaching at RPS Academies in the United States.

His comments highlight the ongoing concerns surrounding football administration in Ghana and the need for a more structured reform approach.

Sports Minister on working with GFA

Meanwhile, the Sports and Recreation Minister recently said he’s open work with all stakeholders including the GFA to advance football.

Adams said in an interview with Asempa FM that he does not view GFA as a problem, despite the challenges. He is therefore ready to work together to address the issues affecting football’s progress.

He stated:

I don’t see the GFA as a problem. I see everyone as part of the solution to our challenge, and that will be my approach. Perhaps, in the past, we failed to give certain opportunities. I believe some things that were done before will not happen again.