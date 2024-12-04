Thomas Partey or Michael Essien, who is better? Laryea Kingston makes choice

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has shared his thoughts on the debate on who the better player is between Thomas Partey and Michael Essien.

Kingston, who played with Essien, believes both players are great in their own way. He further stated that they both have some pluses and minuses to their game, but Essien slightly edges over the Arsenal man.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the ex-Black Starlets coach explained his choice.

They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but for me, I think I was really, really privileged to play alongside Michael Essien. We all know what he did at Chelsea when they had a fantastic team, a very strong team. He was a regular in the team, playing week in, and week out. Partey has his strengths and has done very well, but for me, Michael Essien was something else.

Essien had a sterling career with the Blues, winning the 2012 UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles.

He also won three FA Cups and one League Cup during his time at Stanford Bridge. He is considered one of Ghana’s greatest midfielders of all time.

Partey started his professional career in 2013 at Atletico Madrid. He later went on loan to Mallorca and Almería before rejoining Atletico in 2015, where he helped the team win the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018 and made an appearance in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

He has had a splendid time in London bar a few injuries since joining Arsenal in 2020 and has been instrumental to Mikel Arteta’s rebuild over the last four years.