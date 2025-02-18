‘I don’t see the GFA as a problem’ - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has promised to work closely with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to help solve the problems facing football in the country.

Football in Ghana is currently struggling. After being knocked out early in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2004.

However, in his effort to improve football in the country, Adams said in an interview with Asempa FM that he does not view the Football Association as the problem, despite the challenges. He is therefore ready to work together to address the issues affecting football’s progress.

He stated:

I don’t see the GFA as a problem. I see everyone as part of the solution to our challenge, and that will be my approach. Perhaps, in the past, we failed to give certain opportunities. I believe some things that were done before will not happen again.

Adams noted that agreements reached in his meetings with Ghana’s football governing body will be made public.

We will have discussions, and the results will be shared with the public.

In the meantime, Kofi Adams is again set to meet with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) this week in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar next month.

Adams’ pledge to secure qualification

Adams has earlier pledged to do everything in his power to help the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He said at the same radio station that:

Whatever I need to do as the Sports Minister to ensure Ghana qualifies for the 2026 World Cup, I’ll do it.