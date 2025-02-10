Sports Minister Kofi Adams to meet GFA for crucial engagement today

The newly appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, is set to meet with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) today.

Adams, who was sworn in as the sector minister on Friday, February 7, by President John Dramani Mahama, confirmed in an interview with Asempa FM that he had already engaged the GFA unofficially but will now hold an official discussion with them.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation’s Conference Room, where topics such as the future of the Black Stars, the Ghana Premier League, and other national teams are likely to be addressed, per reports by Ghanasoccernet.

One key issue under discussion will be the future of Otto Addo following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

President Mahama tasks Adams to revive sports

During the swearing-in ceremony, the President tasked the Adams to revive all other sporting disciplines and focus on restoring the country’s glory days in sports.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony last Friday, Mahama said he understands the magnitude of work the Sports Ministry have on their hands considering the current state of sports in Ghana.

Mahama highlighted these challenges, saying they’re unacceptable while challenging Adams to transform sports in the country with fresh ideas and ethics.

He also directed Adams to engage Ghana’s football governing body to restore the senior national team’s glory.

He said on the day:

I expect that you concentrate on building up all the sports disciplines and I know the Ghana Football Association would be a good place to start. To work to make sure that we return Black Stars to its glory days.