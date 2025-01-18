Breaking: Dr Randy Abbey, Stephen Appiah to lead new Black Stars management committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the formation of a new Management Committee for the senior national football team, the Black Stars, ahead of crucial fixtures in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

The committee will be led by Dr. Randy Abbey, a respected member of the GFA Executive Council, who will oversee engagement with the government and other key stakeholders. Dr. Abbey's leadership is expected to help ensure effective communication and collaboration for the team’s progress.

Supporting Dr. Abbey is Stephen Appiah, former captain of the Black Stars, who has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of the committee. Appiah’s role will focus on player relations, ensuring that the squad is motivated, supported, and unified as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

The committee also includes influential figures such as Mr. Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and another GFA Executive Council member. Aboabire, along with Mr. Moses Armah, President of Medeama Sporting Club, will oversee matchday operations and ensure that the interests of sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders are well managed.

Additionally, Mr. Richard Nsenkyire, President of FC Samartex 1996, has been included as a member of the committee.

Blacks Stars management committee restructure importance

This restructuring of the Black Stars management is seen as a strategic move to bring in the necessary expertise and support for the team as they aim to turn their fortunes around.

Following a disappointing performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, the Black Stars are determined to regain form as they approach their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.