Stephen Appiah narrates how Gargo Mohammed faked injury to help him sign Udinese contract

I came in 10 minutes to the end of the game; I scored a goal from 25 yards. The next day I saw myself in the newspapers, and I called Gargo Mohammed, I said there’s an article about me. So, I called him and he said okay come to the house. I took a bus, I went to the house and he said, the coach said... ‘Close the door and don’t let him run away.’ After two days, I signed my first international contract.