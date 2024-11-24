GPL: Salim Adams’ stunning free kick extends Hearts Oak’s unbeaten run to four games

Accra Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nsoatreman FC in matchweek 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday night at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The visitors, Nsoatreman FC, opened the scoring early in the 13th minute through Stephen Diyou, capitalising on defensive lapses to slot the ball past Richmond Ayi.

However, Hearts of Oak responded almost immediately with a spectacular free-kick from Salim Adams in the 16th minute, levelling the match. The midfielder’s long-range effort left the opposition goalkeeper helpless and drew loud cheers from the home fans.

The second half saw both teams creating opportunities but failing to capitalise as the defences held firm. Despite the intensity and determination, neither side could find the winner in what became a closely contested affair.

The result moved Hearts of Oak to third place on the league table, amassing 19 points from 12 matches. The team has displayed steady improvement under coach Aboubakar Ouattara, bouncing back from a poor start to build momentum in their quest for the league title.

What's next for Hearts of Oak

With their title ambitions still alive, Hearts of Oak will aim to maintain their form as they prepare for upcoming fixtures. A crucial test awaits them when they face archrivals Asante Kotoko in matchweek 23.

A victory in that encounter could further strengthen their title bid and cement their resurgence this season.