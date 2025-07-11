5 Footballers who volunteered to support Diogo Jota's family

On Saturday, July 3, 2025, the hearts of football fans and enthusiasts worldwide were pierced by the devastating news of the passing of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre.

The two sadly died in a car crash in northern Spain. The accident happened just two weeks after Jota married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso, who is also the mother of his three children.

Two days later, on Saturday, July 5, 2025, a funeral was held at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar church in the town of Gondomar, near Porto, for Jota, 28, and Andre, 25.

And since then, some players have pledged their support to their families in various ways.

Pulse Ghana presents five footballers who have reportedly pledged to support Diogo Jota and Andre's family.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Jota’s funeral to avoid media attention that could distract from the intimate and respectful nature of the ceremony, per Portuguese media. However, he has reportedly decided to cover health insurance for Diogo Jota’s widow and family.

He was among the first to pay tribute to the Liverpool star and his younger brother, sharing an emotional message on social media:

It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.

2. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has also reportedly taken up the responsibility of funding all of the Jota family’s travels from now on. At just 17 years old, the Barcelona prodigy has shown great respect, maturity, and commitment to honour Diogo and Andre’s memories.

3. Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves at Jota's funeral

Ruben Neves, Jota’s best friend, took up the responsibility of funding his children’s education into adulthood. Neves flew to Portugal from the USA just a day after Al Hilal’s FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final exit to Fluminense and served as a pallbearer for the Liverpool forward.

4. Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah has also pledged to cover all expenses of his late teammate’s family without limits, according to reports. The family will never have to worry about housing, food, or anything else, as the Egypt international has promised to always be there for them.

5. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk at Jota's funeral

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who led the club’s delegation to pay respect to their former colleague, says he will ensure Jota’s kids are always happy.