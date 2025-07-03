‘It doesn’t make sense’ - Cristiano Ronaldo leads tributes to Diogo Jota

The football world has been thrown into a state of mourning following the tragic death of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his younger brother André on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The brothers sadly died in a car crash in northern Spain at the age of 28. The accident happened just two weeks after Jota married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso, who is also the mother of his three children.

The crash occurred on the A-52 motorway in the province of Zamora, a busy road frequently used by drivers leaving northern Portugal, according to the UK News outlet the Daily Mail. Emergency services in the Castilla y León region confirmed the terrible incident.

Since the unfortunate news broke, the world of football has been shocked with clubs, associations, and players sending their condolences to their families.

Jota earned over 30 caps for Portugal and scored in several key matches. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2025.

Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo says he’s devastated by the news and paid tribute to the 28-year-old via an emotional post online. Ronaldo shared:

It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.

READ ALSO: Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car accident just two weeks after his wedding

More tributes pour him for Jota and his brother

His club team, Liverpool also penned a heartfelt tribute to the late footballer, asking for privacy for the family in this trying time.

The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.

Jota’s former team FC Porto also shared a picture of him and his brother with the caption:

FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks.