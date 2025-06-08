Ronaldo scores as Costa’s penalty heroics lead Portugal to second Nations League title

Cristiano Ronaldo found the net, and Diogo Costa delivered a match-winning performance in the shootout as Portugal claimed their second UEFA Nations League title after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Spain in Munich.

Ronaldo volleyed home a crucial equaliser in the second half, his 138th goal for Portugal, before Costa made a decisive save from Álvaro Morata during the penalty shootout.

Rúben Neves then calmly slotted home the winning spot-kick to crown Portugal champions once again.

Spain had started brightly at the Allianz Arena, creating early chances through Pedri and Nico Williams.

Their pressure paid off when Martin Zubimendi capitalised on a defensive lapse to open the scoring in the 21st minute.

Portugal responded almost immediately, with Nuno Mendes rifling in the equaliser.

Just before halftime, Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain’s lead, though Portugal were unhappy about a foul on Bernardo Silva in the build-up.

Bruno Fernandes had a goal ruled out for offside before Ronaldo’s composed finish levelled the match.

Portugal dominated extra time but couldn’t find a winner.

In the shootout, with both sides perfect through three kicks, Mendes scored emphatically, Costa denied Morata, and Neves sealed the win, confirming Portugal as the most successful team in Nations League history.

Portugal have now become the most successful team in the history of the Nations League after lifting their second title and their first since 2018-19, with their leading marksman once again standing tall on the grandest of stages.