Ballon d’Or ‘should go to Champions League winner’ - Cristiano Ronaldo declares

Five-time Ballon d'Or recipient Cristiano Ronaldo has articulated his perspective on the criteria that should determine the prestigious individual award, asserting that Champions League triumph should be a fundamental requirement for recipients.

Speaking to media representatives on Saturday ahead of Portugal's Nations League final clash against Spain in Munich, the veteran forward underscored the significance of collective success in individual recognition.

In my opinion, whoever wins it should be part of a team that has secured major trophies. The Ballon d'Or winner should ideally be in a team that has triumphed in the Champions League

Award context and current debate

The Ballon d'Or, established in 1956 by French publication France Football, annually honours the player adjudged to have delivered the most outstanding performance over the preceding season.

The award has historically balanced individual brilliance with team achievements, though the weighting of these factors continues to generate debate within football circles.

Recent developments have intensified discussions surrounding this year's potential recipients.

Paris Saint-Germain's commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last Saturday's Champions League final has positioned Ousmane Dembélé as a prominent contender for the 2025 award, aligning with Ronaldo's championship-focused philosophy.

Conversely, Barcelona's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal has emerged as an alternative candidate following his exceptional season with the Catalan club and his remarkable performance in Thursday's Nations League semi-final.

The 17-year-old's decisive brace in Spain's thrilling 5-4 victory over France has prompted speculation about his potential to become the youngest Ballon d'Or laureate in the award's 69-year history.

Historical perspective

Ronaldo's comments carry considerable weight given his distinguished relationship with the award.

The Portuguese icon's five Ballon d'Or victories place him second only to Argentine maestro Lionel Messi, who has claimed the honour on eight occasions.

The two legends dominated the award throughout a remarkable decade-long period, with Ronaldo's victories spanning from his inaugural triumph in 2008 to his most recent success in 2017.

The current titleholder is Spain international and Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who claimed the 2024 award following his instrumental role in both club and international success.

Ronaldo's advocacy for Champions League success as a determining factor reflects broader discussions within football about the balance between individual excellence and collective achievement.

His perspective suggests that the sport's most prestigious individual honour should reflect participation in its most significant team competition.

The timing of these comments, delivered on the eve of Portugal's attempt to secure Nations League glory, adds additional context to the debate.