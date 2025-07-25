‘Shatta Wale is traumatised, he needs urgent therapy’ - PRO pleads

Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, the Public Relations Officer for Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has appealed for urgent mental health support for the artiste.

According to him, Shatta Wale is deeply traumatised, a situation that has left his entire management team alarmed. His remarks follow a recent doomsday prophecy delivered by a self-proclaimed prophet, Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh.

Sammy Flex expressed concern about the artiste’s condition after Shatta Wale himself revealed in a Facebook post that he was traumatised. In a social media statement, Sammy Flex wrote:

Shatta Wale is really traumatised… and it’s worrying to the whole management team. Remedy and therapy needed immediately for him. On God.

The development has unsettled fans of the self-styled "Dancehall King," many of whom have taken to social media to urge the authorities and key industry players to step in and offer support.

Background

In a Facebook video posted on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, Reverend Donkoh, who described himself as a “huge fan” of Shatta Wale, claimed to have received two prophetic visions involving attempts on the musician’s life.

According to the preacher, in the first vision, Shatta Wale was seen escaping from armed men attempting to kill him. The second vision was more disturbing. Reverend Donkoh alleged that the attackers succeeded in ambushing Shatta Wale’s car and ultimately killed him. He further claimed that, in the vision, the assailants pleaded self-defence after being apprehended.

The preacher urged the musician to embark on a period of fasting and prayer to avert the alleged danger. He also called on Ghanaians to pray for the safety of the artiste.