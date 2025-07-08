How Liverpool players returned to training after Diogo Jota's death

Liverpool's squad has gradually returned to pre-season training following the tragic death of striker Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva in a car accident last week.
The Portuguese forward, 28, and his 25-year-old brother died on Thursday, July 3, 2025, while travelling back to Liverpool for pre-season preparations. Jota had been advised by doctors not to fly after minor surgery, so he was making the journey by car and ferry when the accident occurred.
Pictures emerged showing key players Mohammed Salah and Andy Robertson driving through the gates of Liverpool's AXA Training Centre as the club slowly resumed normal activities. The original return date of last Friday was postponed out of respect for Jota and his family.
Manager Arne Slot, who was part of Liverpool's delegation that travelled to Portugal, oversaw the emotional return to training. New £29.5 million signing Jeremie Frimpong joined the squad for the first time, alongside returning players Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley.
Liverpool players pay respect
A large group of Liverpool players and staff had travelled to Portugal to pay their respects at a public wake on Friday.
READ ALSO: Chelsea vs Fluminense - Club World Cup semi-final preview, keys stats, prediction
The funeral took place on Saturday in Jota's hometown of Gondomar, where captain Virgil van Dijk and Scotland defender Andy Robertson were seen carrying floral tributes in honour of both brothers.
Mohamed Salah, who was particularly close to Jota, admitted the tragedy had "left him frightened" and deeply affected the entire squad.
READ ALSO: Just married, now gone: Diogo Jota’s incredible life story
Liverpool’s upcoming games
Despite the emotional circumstances, Liverpool must now focus on their upcoming fixtures.
Their first pre-season match against Preston North End at Deepdale is scheduled for Sunday, 13 July, followed by the Community Shield against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on 10 August.
MUST READ: How Diogo Jota’s Lamborghini looked after deadly accident (Exclusive Video)
The Reds also have friendlies planned against AC Milan in Hong Kong and Japanese side Yokohama later this month as they continue their preparations under head coach Arne Slot, though the shadow of Jota's loss will undoubtedly linger over the squad.