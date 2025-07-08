Chelsea vs Fluminense - Club World Cup semi-final preview, keys stats, prediction

Chelsea and Fluminense are set to clash in what promises to be a thrilling Club World Cup semi-final, with both teams having taken very different paths to reach this stage.

The Brazilian underdogs have been the story of this tournament, proving that heart and determination can overcome the odds.

After beating European giants Inter Milan earlier in the competition, they've shown they're not here just to make up the numbers. Their quarter-final victory over Al Hilal demonstrated their resilience, coming from behind to secure their place in the last four.

The Rio-based club arrives unbeaten in five matches (three wins, two draws) and has been incredibly tight at the back, keeping clean sheets in three of those games.

Their 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions tells the story of a team full of confidence and belief.

As Conference League winners, Chelsea were always expected to reach the business end of this tournament. However, their journey hasn't been entirely smooth sailing.

They finished second in their group behind Brazilian side Flamengo and needed to work hard in both knockout rounds, failing to keep clean sheets in either match.

The London club sits 123 places above Fluminense in Opta's global rankings, underlining their status as heavy favourites. Their 2-1 quarter-final win over Palmeiras showed they can handle Brazilian opposition, though it wasn't without its challenges.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on Fluminense's 44-year-old goalkeeper Fábio, who has been exceptional throughout the tournament. The veteran has saved 14 of 17 shots faced and will need to be at his best against Chelsea's attack.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer ended his goal drought with a crucial strike against Palmeiras and will be looking to build on that momentum.

However, both teams will be missing key players through suspension, with Fluminense losing quarter-final scorer Martinelli and defender Juan Freytes, while Chelsea are without Liam Delap and Levi Colwill.

Prediction

While Chelsea's quality and depth should see them through, Fluminense have already proven they can compete with Europe's elite.