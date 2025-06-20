4 Ghanaian stars ready to light up the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup

The one-billion-dollar FIFA Club World Cup officially started on June 14, 2025, and already some exciting talents are grabbing the headlines with exceptional performances.

The first round of games has also seen a few surprising results with underdogs matching boot for boot and upsetting the big guns.

As the tournament progresses, some Ghanaian players are likely to capitalise on this opportunity to have breakout careers. So, which Ghanaian stars should you look out for in the torunament?

Seventeen-year-old Taufik Seidou Zanzi Awudu was handed the chance of a lifetime after Atletico Madrid named the Ghanaian teenager in their Club World Cup squad.

Born in Accra but living in Spain since he was nine, Seidou has impressed coaches with his finishing, ball control and football intelligence. The youngster represents the perfect mix of Ghanaian flair and Spanish technical training that could make him a future star.

His inclusion highlights how Ghana continues to produce talent on the world stage, with several other Ghanaian players set to feature in the month-long tournament across America.

Here, Pulse Ghana highlights Ghanaian stars to look out for in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Edmund Baidoo - RB Salzburg

The 19-year-old striker has made a strong impression since joining from Norwegian club Sogndal in mid-2024. He's scored five goals and provided one assist in domestic competitions this season.

Baidoo has been a regular starter since February and helped Salzburg's push for Champions League qualification with two goals in their final league games.

Salzburg face Real Madrid, Pachuca and Al Hilal in a challenging group, but the young Ghanaian's pace and work rate could prove crucial. They’ve already secured their first win against Pachuca with Baidoo leading their attack.

Yaw Yeboah - Los Angeles FC

The 28-year-old winger joined LAFC in early 2025 after helping Columbus Crew win the MLS Cup in 2023 and Leagues Cup in 2024. However, he's struggled to settle in Los Angeles, making just nine appearances with only four starts.

Yeboah had to wait five months for his first LAFC goal, which came against Seattle Sounders. He was only brought on in the 120th minute of their Club World Cup play-off win over Club America.

Known for his pace and dribbling, Yeboah will likely be used as a substitute but could make the most of limited chances. In their first group game against Chelsea which they lost 2-0, he was used as a substitute. LAFC remaining games will be against Esperance Tunis and Flamengo.

Samuel Obeng - Wydad Casablanca

The 28-year-old striker joined the Moroccan giants in early 2025 and has settled well, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 11 games.

Wydad qualified as 2021/22 CAF Champions League winners and face Manchester City, Juventus and Al Ain in what looks like the tournament's toughest group.

He also came on as a substitute in their 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening game.