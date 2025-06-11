Next Lamine Yamal? Ghanaian wonderkid makes Atletico Madrid Club World Cup squad

Atletico Madrid have handed a golden ticket to 17-year-old Taufik Seidou Zanzi Awudu , naming the Ghanaian wonderkid in their squad for the Club World Cup. It's the kind of breakthrough moment that could launch a brilliant career.

The teenager has been turning heads at Madrid's training ground for months. Born in Accra but raised in Spain since he was nine, Seidou has that perfect blend of raw Ghanaian talent and Spanish technical polish that makes scouts go weak at the knees.

His coaches rave about his finishing ability, how he shields the ball, and his football brain. These qualities shine even when he's up against seasoned pros.

Taufik Seidou Zanzi Awudu

What makes this lad special isn't just his skill on the pitch. He's featured for Spain's Under-17 side, yet he's still got his options open when it comes to international football. Ghana will be keeping a close eye on him, hoping he'll eventually choose to represent the Black Stars rather than La Roja.

Taufik Seidou makes ATM Club World Cup squad

Taufik Seidou Zanzi Awudu

The path to first-team football at Atletico is never easy. Diego Simeone doesn't hand out chances lightly. But Seidou has already shown he can handle pressure, making his Youth League debut at just 15 under club legend Fernando Torres.

This Club World Cup could be make-or-break time. Atletico kick off against PSG on June 15, 2025, then face Seattle Sounders before wrapping up the group stage against Botafogo. For Seidou, it's a chance to show he belongs on football's biggest stage.

If he grabs this opportunity with both hands, don't be surprised if we're talking about him in the same breath as Barcelona's Lamine Yamal before too long.