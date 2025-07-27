4 new countries Ghanaians can travel to without visa after Parliament's approval

Ghana's passport just became more powerful after MPs unanimously backed four new visa waiver deals, opening doors for visa-free travel to previously restricted destinations.

The parliamentary approval means Ghanaians can now pack their bags for São Tomé and Príncipe, Colombia, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Mozambique without the usual visa paperwork and fees.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa broke the news on social media, expressing his appreciation for the swift parliamentary action. He announced:

I am grateful to Parliament for unanimously ratifying 4 Visa Waiver Agreements which I presented to the House earlier this week.

The latest agreements bring additions to Ghana's visa-free destinations this year to five, including Morocco which was secured earlier. Ablakwa revealed this represents just the beginning of a broader push to enhance passport strength. The minister confirmed:

Visas are no longer required by Ghanaians to travel to São Tomé and Príncipe, Colombia, the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mozambique.

Signalling that travellers can expect further announcements before 2025 ends, he stated:

More Visa Waiver Agreements are being negotiated for ratification this year.

Government's ambitious vision

The Mahama administration has set its sights high, aiming to transform Ghana's travel document into a globally respected passport. Ablakwa declared:

The Mahama administration is determined to make the Ghanaian passport one of the most valuable and respected travel documents in the world.

Alongside expanding travel freedoms, the government, according to the minister, is strengthening security measures to prevent abuse.

We are also investing in rigorous enhanced security protocols to ensure international criminal gangs do not have access to our passports.