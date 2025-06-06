Ghana secures visa-free entry to Morocco with 24-hour online travel access

Ghanaian nationals will no longer require traditional visas to travel to Morocco, following a landmark bilateral agreement announced by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a Facebook post published on Friday, June 6, Mr Ablakwa disclosed that under the new arrangement, Ghanaians can now apply for an online travel authorisation, which will be issued within 24 hours, eliminating the need for physical embassy appointments.

The agreement was finalised during Mr Ablakwa’s official two-day working visit to Morocco, where he engaged in high-level discussions with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

With immediate effect, Ghanaians will no longer require traditional visas to travel to Morocco. An online authorisation, which will be granted within 24 hours without embassy appointments, is all that’s needed.

This is one of the significant agreements reached yesterday with the foreign minister of Morocco, H.E. Nasser Bourita, on my 2-day working visit.

The minister emphasised that the new visa waiver reflects a strategic diplomatic vision aimed at enhancing regional integration, boosting trade and tourism, and fostering stronger people-to-people relations between African nations.

He concluded his statement by extending warm Eid greetings to the Muslim community in Ghana, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive and people-centred diplomacy.

With existing direct flights, which would be increased following this new agreement, we expect this bilateral visa waiver policy to greatly facilitate trade, tourism and deepen people-to-people engagements between both countries.

The borders in Africa must not be allowed to divide us — they can be bridges of connectivity. Diplomacy must make a meaningful impact in the lives of the people we serve. I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid.

The agreement will allow Ghanaian and Moroccan businesspeople to explore new markets, form partnerships, and attend trade expos or investment summits without bureaucratic delays.