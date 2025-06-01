Chelsea’s Club World Cup opponents confirmed after LAFC’s dramatic playoff win

Chelsea will kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Los Angeles FC (LAFC) later this month after the Major League Soccer (MLS) side secured a dramatic qualification spot in the newly expanded tournament.

The Blues had already been drawn into Group D alongside Brazilian giants Flamengo and Tunisian champions Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

Initially, Mexico’s Club León was set to complete the group, but they were disqualified earlier this year due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.

This opened the door for a playoff to determine the final team.

The decisive match between LAFC and Club América took place on Saturday night and delivered high drama.

Club América looked poised to claim the spot after Brian Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 64th minute.

However, LAFC responded late, with Igor Jesus netting an equaliser in the 89th minute to force extra time.

Denis Bouanga then sealed the comeback by scoring the winner in the 115th minute.

As a result, LAFC will face Chelsea in their opening group stage match on June 16 in the United States.

The Blues will then meet Flamengo on June 20, followed by a clash against Esperance Sportive de Tunis on June 25.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Chelsea heads into the tournament with renewed confidence, having recently lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after a commanding 4-1 win over Real Betis.

