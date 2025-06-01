I'm out and enjoying life - Charlotte Oduro urges women to leave toxic marriages [Video]

Renowned Ghanaian relationship counsellor and motivational speaker, Rev. Charlotte Oduro, has broken her silence on her divorce from Apostle Solomon Oduro, delivering a compelling and heartfelt message about personal freedom and emotional healing.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the respected counsellor candidly recounted the emotional toll her marriage took on her, describing it as deeply exhausting and detrimental to her peace of mind.

Known for her fearless approach to conversations on love, marriage, and personal development, Rev. Oduro did not hold back as she encouraged women in similar situations to prioritise their well-being and take bold steps toward happiness.

Nobody ever wishes to marry and end it, but sometimes life happens. I should come and say I’m okay whilst I’m dying? I’m out, and I’m a happy person enjoying my life.

Her message resonated deeply, particularly with women facing similar challenges in relationships and marriages.

Oduro urged them to prioritise their mental and emotional health, even if it means leaving toxic situations, despite societal pressures.

Acknowledging the stigma surrounding divorce, especially for women in ministry, she emphasised that authenticity and joy matter more than upholding a façade.

Background of her divorce

Charlotte and Solomon Oduro, both prominent spiritual leaders and marriage counsellors, had long been viewed as a model Christian couple.

However, rumours about their strained relationship circulated for years before their separation was confirmed.

While details of the divorce remain private, Oduro’s decision to speak out reflects her commitment to reclaiming her story and inspiring others to choose self-worth over societal expectations.