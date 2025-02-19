5 Charlotte Oduro’s relationship advice that could save your marriage

Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro, a renowned Ghanaian marriage counsellor and motivational speaker, is widely respected for her straightforward and practical relationship advice. With years of experience guiding couples through the complexities of marriage, she emphasises love, respect, and understanding as the key pillars of a successful union.

Whether you are newly married or have been together for years, here are five of her most impactful relationship lessons that could help save your marriage:

Ensure Your Partner Has Good Character Before Marriage

According to Rev Dr Oduro, many young people fall in love based purely on attraction without considering the long-term implications. She stresses the importance of assessing a potential spouse’s character, patience, and values before committing to marriage.

Sometimes we just see people, we fall in love, and that is it. We don’t think about tomorrow; we don’t consider what will happen to our children or whether our partner can support us in the future. If God allowed us to relive our youth, there are mistakes we would never repeat.

She urges would-be couples to carefully evaluate their partner’s conduct rather than being swayed solely by physical appearance.

Stop Comparing Your Partner to Others

In today’s age of social media, it is easy to fall into the trap of comparing one’s spouse to others, whether in terms of appearance, financial success, or romantic gestures. However, Rev Dr Oduro warns that comparison is a silent killer of marriages.

Your husband is not your best friend’s husband, and your wife is not the woman you see on social media. Focus on what works for your home.

She encourages couples to appreciate and uplift each other rather than tearing each other down with unrealistic comparisons.

Neglecting a Woman Can Make Her Your Worst Enemy

Rev Dr Oduro draws on the biblical story of Adam and Eve to illustrate the dangers of neglecting one’s spouse. She explains that Eve was tempted by the devil after being left alone for too long, leading to the fall of man.

She warns men who frequently leave their wives emotionally or physically unattended to be mindful of the consequences.

A neglected woman can become extremely resentful and dangerous. Men should prioritise open communication with their wives and address issues before they escalate.

There Are No Equal Rights in Marriage—Submit to Your Husband

According to Rev Dr Oduro, women cannot sustain their marital homes if they refuse to submit to their husbands. She asserts that marriage, as ordained by God, flourishes when women embrace humility and submission.

She highlights that mutual respect and understanding should form the foundation of submission, rather than mere dominance.

Do Not Destroy Your Future by Cheating on a ‘Cheating Husband’

Rev Dr Oduro advises women against retaliating with infidelity when their husbands cheat. Instead, she encourages them to seek counselling or consider walking away if they find the situation unbearable.

Resorting to infidelity will not resolve your issues. Do not let anger lead you to ruin your future. If your husband’s infidelity becomes too much to bear, seek guidance or leave the marriage. Do not respond to wrongdoing with more wrongdoing.

She also criticises society for normalising men’s infidelity while condemning women who react in pain.